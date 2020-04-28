Ashley Kennon, a representative of McAlester Regional Health Center, details telemedicine procedures relative to the hospital.
1. What is the benefit of telemedicine during the pandemic?
The benefit of telemedicine during the current pandemic is that it allows you to stay in contact with your health care provider regarding your health. It allows you to maintain safe social distancing practices while still having the guidance of your health care professional for any of your health concerns or management of chronic health conditions. It also protects the health care providers in case they are called on to help manage an influx of patients into hospitals due to an increase of Covid-19 cases.
2. How does telemedicine work at MRHC?
Telemedicine is being conducted through a HIPPA compliant platform called Zoom, so that your virtual visit is safe, secure and confidential between you and your health care provider. There is a number that you can call to schedule a telemedicine visit and someone will make sure that you know how to download the application so that you will be ready for your virtual visit.
3. Does it cost any extra?
Most insurance carriers cover telemedicine visits like they would a regular office visit.
4. Is telemedicine appropriate in emergency situations?
Telemedicine is not appropriate for emergency issues. If you are having chest pain, shortness of breath, one-sided weakness, difficulty speaking or altered level of consciousness then you should continue to use emergency care services by calling 911 or going to your nearest emergency room.
5. When is telemedicine appropriate?
Telemedicine is appropriate for monitoring stable chronic health conditions, medication refill appointments, skin conditions, and other acute health care questions or concerns that do not require that vital signs be taken or the use of medical equipment to do a physical exam. The conditions deemed appropriate to be managed via telemedicine will vary by health care provider.
