Lois Lupardus with McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management gives information on a T-shirt fundraiser in which funds will go toward the purchase of personal protective equipment for local first-responders.
1. What was the inspiration behind the fundraiser?
We were just trying to look for creative ways to raise enough money to buy PPE first responders need.
2. Where do all the proceeds go?
All of the proceeds will go towards the purchase of PPE for local first-responders.
3. Who came up with the t-shirt design?
This was an original design by a couple of our command staff folks and we think it signifies what we’re all going through. We wanted something unique and that related to us directly.
4.How else can people help?
They can donate directly to the Emergency Management Disaster Relief Donations Account. They can mail donations to 705 EOC Dr, McAlester, OK 74501. If they have other questions, they can call 918-423-5655.
5. How can a shirt be purchased?
T- shirts can be purchased through Fifth Quarter Printing. Price is $20 for shirts from size small to extra-large and $24 for larger sizes. All youth sizes are $20. People can visit Fifth Quarter Printing on Facebook and click the link on the post or call 833-471-9390.
