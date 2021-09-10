The McAlester Public Schools student handbook details some things to know for high school students.
1. What am I supposed to wear?
Leggings and other tight fitting garments may be worn as long as there is a long top worn over them. Running shorts must be layered with shorts or sliders underneath that are longer than the running shorts. Jeans with holes above the knee are prohibited. Tank tops and clothes that show midriff or cleavage are not allowed. If you have any other questions you can refer to pages 28 and 29 of the handbook.
2. Can I have my cell phone?
Unlike previous years at the high school cell phones are no longer allowed in classrooms or in the hallways. The only time cell phones are allowed is in the lunchroom during lunch hours. If the student is caught with their device during school hours excluding lunch it will be confiscated and other disciplinary actions can be taken.
3. Am I allowed to have outside food or drink in school?
No food or drink is allowed upstairs or in the classrooms. The only exceptions are for water in a clear bottle or if the student has a health concern that has been approved through the office. Vending machine food can only be eaten downstairs in the cafeterias.
4. How do I get to school?
Student drivers must enter through the back gate on Polk Street and follow posted traffic arrows to parking lots. Students can exit through the back gate or the main entrance.
5. How do I get my student to school?
Parents or guardians who are dropping a student off or picking one up must enter through the main entrance on Van Buren and follow traffic arrows to exit through the back gate.
