5 THINGS TO KNOW: Street races return to Hartshorne this weekend

Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner details the H-Town Throw Down: Clash on the Concrete happening in Hartshorne this weekend.
1. What is planned for this weekend's races?
Gates open at 10 a.m. Races start at noon. The daily driver and true street cruise on Main Street is a local favorite watching the cars being escorted through town.
2. What are the prices of admission?
$10 per person, children age 10 and under are free. Be sure to stop by the main gate to get ear plugs for the kiddos.
3. Is there any COVID-19 precautions in place?
We just ask if you have been exposed or are sick to please stay home.
4. How does the event benefit the city of Hartshorne?
Gate funds will be donated towards the Hartshorne City Park Fund, Hartshorne Police, Hartshorne Fire, Haileyville Fire, Haileyville Police, Hartshorne High School Foundation Scholarship, Haileyville Schools Scholarship fund, and other local community organizations and events depending on the amount of funds raised.
5. How can people register to be a sponsor or to race and be a volunteer?
They can reach out on our H-Town Throwdown Facebook Page or contact Mike Angeli at 918-429-4250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.