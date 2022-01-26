Members of the city of McAlester Non-Uniform Employees Council provide information regarding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help with medical expenses for a longtime city employee.
1 What is the event about?
Our Non-Uniform Council of employees is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 28, for fellow employee Clifford Harrison who has incurred some medical expenses.
2 Where and when will the event be held?
It's set from 11 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, at the former Army Reserve Center that currently houses McAlester Fire Department offices at 1016 E. S. Ave. (near Puterbaugh Middle School).
3 How will the meals be served?
Motorists can drive through at the former ARC building to donate and pick up a to-go dinner. None of the meals will be served inside.Simply drive up, make a donation and receive your meal.
4 What is the cost and what is included?
Donations are only $10 for a spaghetti dinner that includes a salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink. City employees will make the spaghetti at the building. Many of the spaghetti noodles and soft drinks were donated.
5 What if someone wants to make a donation but can't make it to the drive-through spaghetti dinner on Friday?
Arrangements can be made to pick up donations by contacting members of the city's Non-Uniform Council, including Robbie Patton at 918-424-4615 or Sheila Maldonado at 918-318-3477.
