Here are some reminder for anyone who picked an angel and plans to returns gifts for the Angel Tree before the Dec. 6 deadline.
1 What is the deadline to return gifts for the Angel Tree?
Anyone getting gifts for angels must deliver those gifts by Dec. 6 to the McAlester News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester.
2 How should I return them?
Gifts must be unwrapped with the number of each angel marked on the gifts.
3 When will the gifts be delivered to the angels?
Deliveries will be made as soon as possible. We hope to start delivering gifts to each school or group as each angels gifts arrive at the office. Our goal is to have gifts delivered to school before the winter break.
4 What is the Angel Tree?
The McAlester News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club started the Angel Tree three years ago as way to help people in need during the holidays at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community support made it possible for 278 children in need received a gift and clothes in the inaugural event and last year's event helped more than 300 children in and around Pittsburg County.
Toliver Chevrolet made a sizable donation this year in a partnership to make the event the biggest ever this year — helping 380 children to receive gifts for the holidays.
5 How else can I help?
People who would rather make a donation or volunteer to shop for angels can also contact the News-Capital. Checks need to be made to the McAlester News-Capital Angel Tree.
Anyone with further questions can contact Owens at 918-421-2010 or Lexey Lund at 918-421-2016.
