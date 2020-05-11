The Oklahoma Construction Industries Board gives tips on how to avoid disaster scams and repair fraud.
1. Obtain at least three estimates
When you request an estimate from a contractor, find out if there is a charge for the estimate – whether or not you decide to use the contractor. Remember, the lowest estimate may not reflect the quality of materials used.
2. Ask for a license or registration
Before signing a contract, make sure the roofing contractor is currently registered with the Construction Industries Board or the plumbing, mechanical (heating and air, etc.), or electrical contractor is currently licensed by the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board.
3. Verify the contractor’s information
Obtain names, addresses, phone numbers, and license or registration numbers. Verify the license or registration is current online at www.cib.ok.gov/are-they-licensed or by calling the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board at 405-521-6550.
4. Request references
Inquire about similar work performed by the contractor. Ask to see a job in progress and ask for the name and number of a customer who had work done over a year ago.
5. Get a written contract
Always obtain a written contract before you allow work to begin on your property. Written contracts may help clarify specific details, such as, the date the work will begin, a detailed description of what work will be done or not done, and a completion date.
Home repair fraud can be reported to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Public Protection Unit at 405-521-2029. More information can be found at www.cib.ok.gov/home-repair-tips
