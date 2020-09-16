5 THINGS TO KNOW: Sock and underwear drive benefits local children

Jennifer Mullins details an annual sock and underwear drive she organizes to benefit local children.
1 What was the inspiration behind the sock drive and when did it start?
It stared around 6 years ago when our clients at our agency we were helping reach out to various community resources for back to school supplies for their children and children in our agency. We saw the supplies were being met with various organizations but not socks and underwear. I got with a few at work and friends and we did a donation to clients in our counseling agency.
2 What items can be donated?
Socks and underwear. Some have donated bras, camis, T-shirts, and various undergarments.
3 What items are most needed?
Socks and underwear for kids. Sizes for preschool to adults. In the last four years we have been able to give to each school in McAlester school district and as it has grown we added the Youth Emergency Shelter, Choctaw head start, some other various schools in Pittsburg County and Hope House and Good Samaritan.
4 How can people help?
Call our agency Southeastern Oklahoma Social Services. 918-302-0389. The drive has become something I never imagined. I have an account at First National Bank under the Jennifer Mullins Sock and Underwear drive. You can drop off money there. You can Venmo and PayPal and it goes directly to that account. You can mail checks and items to PO Box 3655 McAlester OK 74502
5 Where are the donations taken?
Drop off at office Monday -Friday 8:30-5. 512 E. Chickasaw. We have a Facebook page SOSS sock and underwear drive. This started with me seeing the need and reaching out to my friends. I started a Facebook invite and this is our 6th year. We distributed over 500 packages last year. We have been slow this year with donations but people have still came through. I love this town. We see the need and we help. I do this because I saw my own husband as a child in poverty and his own needs not met. I feel it has done well because of the people of my hometown! Happy is the giving heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.