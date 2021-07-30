Jennifer Mullins details the annual sock and underwear drive she organizes to benefit people in need throughout the community.
1. What’s the goal?
My ultimate goal would be to donate socks and underwear to every school district in Pittsburg County. Right now we distribute to every school in McAlester school district head start to high school. We also help the Hope House, Good Samaritan House, every child that is currently at the Youth Emergency Shelter and various schools throughout Pittsburg County.
2. How did it get started?
This is our seventh year. This started with a Facebook post to help some of kids at the Counseling center I work for. They had needs meet for school supplies but not socks and underwear. Socks and underwear should not be a luxury.
3. Who does it benefit?
This benefits people in need across our communities. Last year we had over 500 packages of socks and underwear donated. The second year I did an Facebook invite and made it a back to school drive and every year it has gotten bigger. The people in this community and my friends are so gracious.
4. Where do items need to be dropped off and how long does it last?
Drop off is Southeastern Oklahoma Social Services 512 E. Chickasaw. Mail packages to PO Box 3655. I have Venmo and PayPal. Donations of money go directly to an account set up at First National Bank called Jennifer Mullins Sock and Underwear Account. Every month, we are also doing a food item to give out to the various food banks in town. We have donated over 2,000 pounds of food since January 2021. It ends this year on Aug. 31.
5. How else can people help?
I love this community. I am blessed with great family, friends and staff that help make this all possible. As my friend Dani Sharp told me it takes a ripple and with enough ripples we can make a wave. I feel there’s a lot of people in this community who are definitely making waves. Feel to reach out to me through Facebook if you want to help.
