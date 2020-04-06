The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following guidance on cloth face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic.
1. Should I wear a face mask during the pandemic?
CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. CDC also advises using simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
2. Does it have to be a medical mask?
The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
3. So what material can I use to make a covering?
Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
4. Should cloth face coverings be washed?
Yes. They should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.
5. Where can I find instructions on how to make them?
For more on CDC guidelines and instructions how to make cloth face coverings, visit the following address: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
