McAlester Main Street Executive Director Alyssa Latty talks about the Shop First Thurs campaign in Downtown McAlester.
1. When is Shop First Thurs held in Downtown McAlester?
It's held the first Thursday of every month. The next one is set for Thursday, Oct 1.
2. What is the Shop First Thurs promotional campaign?
Participating businesses in Downtown McAlester stay open until 7 p.m. for Shop First Thurs so people can come out and do some fun shopping at places and they can then go eat out.
3. In what parts of the city are merchants participating in Shop First Thurs?
Right now, it's pretty much on Choctaw Avenue. We'll have some music going downtown. A lot are having their own specials, their own sales. They're getting creative with it.
4. What is the goal of Shop First Thurs?
Hopefully, we can grow the shopping, which will lead to eating out, which will lead to participating in more nightlife in Downtown McAlester. The nature of this whole thing is to test the limits of what the community wants shopping-wise. I think it's been a really fun thing.
5. How was Thursday selected as the day when participating downtown merchants would stay open until 7 p.m. and are businesses required to do anything to participate?
What we did see was more shopping on Friday and Saturday. We decided to expand that period. We have to start slowly on transitions. The more the community comes on board and supports this, the more we'll have. It takes merchants wanting to participate and the community wanting to participate. Merchants don't have to do anything to participate other than stay open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.