Shared Blessings Assistant Director of Operations Dillon Roberts details the Hope and Hunger Campaign.
1 What is the Hope and Hunger Campaign and how long does it last?
The Hope & Hunger Campaign is an annual fundraising campaign to help children. It is the most important 60 days of the year for Shared Blessings’ efforts to children in the area.
2 What are some goals for the campaign?
We focus all our efforts on funds needed for ministries and services towards area students. These funds provide everything from beds, to food, to clothing, to coats, hygiene, school supplies, and anything in between. One of our goals is to not turn down any school for any needs they reach out to us with.
3 How can people help with the campaign?
Financial donations can be sent to Shared Blessings / PO Box 328 / McAlester, OK 74502 or made online at www.sharedblessings.tv.
4 How will this help students and schools?
Food insecurity, lack of sleep because of no bed, and other basic needs that are not met can mean that the student’s attention is spent in survival mode. That means they’re not able to focus on their education development. So we do whatever we can to work with the public schools to relieve that added stress to them.
5 What else does Shared Blessings do?
Shared Blessings serves the community by providing clothing, food, household goods, furniture, utility assistance, mentoring and a host of other needs to people struggling in poverty or facing difficult times.
—Adrian O’Hanlon III
