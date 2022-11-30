City of McAlester Public Information Officer Ashley Kennon provides information regarding senior services at the J.I. Stipe Recreation Center.
1 What is the status of senior services at the J.I. Stipe Recreation Center in McAlester?
The J.I. Stipe Center is back in full swing for all local senior citizens programs after a temporary reduction in services during the pandemic. The McAlester Stipe Center partners with the Feed the Need Foundation for Rural Oklahoma program and provides daily meals, socializing opportunities, games, fitness and much more for local senior residents.
2 Who qualifies for the senior program?
Nutrition Supervisor Christina Barnhill said senior citizens who are 60 years or older can participate for homebound or in-house meals through the program. It is for Pittsburg County residents for in-house meals, with delivery in McAlester city limits only.
3 Is an assessment required to participate in the program?
The program does require an assessment to identify who qualifies and this can be completed by phone or in-person at the J.I. Stipe Center at 801 N. Ninth St.
4 What are the hours for the J.I. Stipe Recreation Center's senior programs?
Social hour begins at 9 a.m. and the center is open for the senior program Monday through Friday. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and homebound deliveries are made between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is closed for most major holidays.
5 Is there a cost and who can be contacted if there are further questions?
Feed the Need Foundation for Rural Oklahoma is a voluntary contribution-based program that allows senior citizens access to a nutrition-based meal. Participants are encouraged to donate $2 per meal. The J.I. Stipe Center is proud to serve more than 160 meals a day to seniors through the Feed the Need program.
Anyone needing more information about the program can phone 918-423-0060.
