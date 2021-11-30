Kristen Atchley talks about the upcoming Santa's Helper Fair fundraiser event to help buy gifts for children.
1 When and where will the Santa's Helper Fair be held?
It's from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Al Horton Gym at the new McAlester Boys and Girls Club at 1 V. Hubert Smith Drive. This is our eighth year over there.
2 Is there any charge to attend and participate?
It has free activities for the kids. The only costs are for items purchased from the vendors or concessions.
3 What are some of the free activities at the Santa's Helper Fair?
We will have bouncy houses. We will have a place where kids can write letters to Santa. Also, Santa will be there from 10 a.m. until noon for photos. We don't have professional photographer this year. We bought some scenery and Santa will be sitting in a chair. They can take selfies or a parent can take a photo.
Spiderman will be there. We will also be making reindeer food out of oats, marshmallows and sprinkles. You've got to have reindeer food!
4 How are the funds raised?
We have around 50 vendors this year. We'll have food, crafts and clothing. One man comes down from Chickasha every year and has barbecue. When it's over we get donations from our vendors and it goes to the Santa's Helper Fair.
5 How are funds that are raised through the Santa's Helper Fair used?
We've worked with different schools each year. The teachers will get the ages of kids with a need and what they're wanting for Christmas. We will buy the gifts.Then we deliver the gifts to the school and the teachers will see that the kids get the gifts
