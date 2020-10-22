Sam Wampler talks about the Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford's Second Annual Halloween Bash and Costume Contest.
1. When and here will the event be held?
It is hosted by and will be held at Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford at 720 S. George Nigh Expressway. It's from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, (the Friday prior to Halloween).
2. Will it be held inside or outside the building?
We're going to do it inside. We'll clear out most of the cars. We are following all COVID-19 guidelines.
3.This year's Halloween Bash includes a walk through a spooky maze to reach the candy at the end. Is the maze kid-friendly?
Yes. We want it to be fun. Not too scary, but we don't want it to be boring.
4. Can anyone enter the costume contest, with multiple prize categories, or is it for kids only?
It's for everybody. We will have a picture area where they can take photos. We will put them on our Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford Facebook page with the permission of parents for children's photos, or they can post their photos themselves.
We will wait until we get everybody's photos in and we will begin voting shortly thereafter. We will announce the winners.
5. Was last year's first-even Halloween Bash at Freedom Ford successful, since you're doing it again this year?
It was. Right now, with things being weird in the world, it will be nice for the kids to have a safe place to go. It's a great way to give back to the community. It's going to be fun.
