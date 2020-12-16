Organizer Jeanie McCabe details the annual $10,000 Cash Giveaway set for Thursday in downtown McAlester.
1. What is the 2020 McAlester $10,000 Christmas Drawing?
The event is brought to you each year by the non-profit organization The McAlester Christmas Promotion. People shop at participating businesses to earn tickets to be placed in a big hopper for the drawing of several prizes leading up to the $10,000 cash giveaway grand prize.
2. What kind of COVID-19 precautions are in place?
The McAlester Christmas Promotion committee is encouraging all attendees of the drawing to practice social distancing (standing 6ft apart) and wearing their masks during the night of the drawing. You must have a mask on before entering the stage area.
3. What options are there is I don't want to gather downtown?
If you are not comfortable with gathering downtown near the stage and hopper, then we encourage you to stay safely in your vehicles and listen to local radio K101 or KNED or tune in to our Facebook page for live streaming brought to you by KTC or login on to Signalwire @ to see and hear the $10,000 drawing taking place.
4. How time do I have to get to the stage?
You have exactly 5 minutes to step on the stage at 2nd and Choctaw from the time the ticket number is called regardless of how you are watching or listening. You MUST be 18 years old. You MUST have a mask on, your drivers license and the winning ticket in your hand before entering the stage within the 5 minute timeframe.
5. What other prizes will be given away?
Besides the $10,000 grand prize, there will also be a drawing for giveaways of $2,500, $1,500, and $1,000, plus a giveaway for a $1,200 Tannehill Furniture Gift Certificate.
