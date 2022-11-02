Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Morris provides information regarding voting by early in-person absentee ballot in advance of the upcoming General Election.
1 When does early in-person absentee ballot voting begin prior to the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election?
Early voting begins Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, for voters in Pittsburg County and all Oklahoma counties. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.
2 On what days will the early in-person absentee ballot voting be available prior to the Nov. 8 Election?
Early voting is available Wednesday, November 2; Thursday, November 3, and Friday, November 4, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and also Saturday, November 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pittsburg County Election Board at 109 E Carl Albert Pkwy. Room 101, in McAlester. No early voting will be held at the voting precincts.
3 That's four days of early voting prior to the General Election. Is the four days of early voting something new?
Yes. They've made it where there will be four days of early in-person absentee ballot voting for statewide elections from now on.
4 Does a voter have to provide a reason or excuse for wanting to vote by in-person absentee ballot and is identification required?
Early voting is open to all voters. You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the County Election Board or State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.
You will need to provide your voter registration card or an ID issued by the United States government, the state of Oklahoma or a federally-recognized tribal government with a photo to vote in the election.
5 Are face masks required or are there any other heath-related restrictions to vote by in-person absentee ballot?
All those restrictions have been lifted. No face masks are required.
For questions, please contact the Pittsburg County Election Board at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Pkwy Room 101. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
