Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes talks about how there's only a few days left to either register for the upcoming June 30 Primary Election or to change information on your current voter registration.
1 How much time is left for voters who need to register in time for the June 30 Primary Election?
Friday, June 5, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the June 30 Primary Election.
2 Who may apply to register?
Persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.
3 How can a person who is qualified to register do so?
Those who aren’t registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, June 5.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office at 109 E Carl Albert Parkway Room 101, McAlester, OK 74501, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.
4 What will happen if the Oklahoma Voter Registration Application is received after the midnight on June 5 deadline?
Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after June 30, 2020.
5 How will the election board respond to a Voter Registration Application?
The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter's precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office.
