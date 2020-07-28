Regional / Pittsburg County Oklahoma State Department of Health Administrator Juli Montgomery answers questions regarding COVID-19.
1 What is the definition of an active COVID-19 case and how is that calculated?
An active COVID-19 case is a person who gets tested for COVID-19 via what is known as a polymerase chain reaction test (also known as a PCR test) and is positive. A PCR test is a confirmatory test that detects if a person has detectable RNA from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the pathogen that causes COVID-19. In Oklahoma, active cases are persons who are positive for COVID-19 via PCR and not yet meeting the definition as recovered. A person is deemed as recovered when not hospitalized or dead, and 14 days past the initial positive test or onset of symptoms.
2 Are all active cases hospitalizations? Why or why not?
Not all confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized. The diseases can impact a person on a wide spectrum, from mild to no symptoms to severe pneumonia requiring mechanical ventilation. COVID-19 impacts individuals based on a variety of factors such as age and pre-existing medical conditions.
3 Does either category more accurately depict the COVID-19 threat in a given area?
A variety of measures should be taken into account when looking at the risk of COVID-19 in a given area. Some of these include the daily count of new cases and the seven-day running average of cases (we have it here broken down by health district regions for public viewing here: https://looker-dashboards.ok.gov/embed/dashboards-next/67). Other measures are daily reported deaths, current COVID-19 related hospitalizations, and percentage of tests that come back positive, which are available in our epidemiology reports here: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/weekly-epidemiology-and-surveillance-report, as well as our executive order reports here: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/executive-order-reports.
4 What does data for active cases and hospitalizations tell us about COVID-19?
As cases of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase, it is an indicator that the epidemic levels of spread in the community are increasing. As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decrease, it indicates that the epidemic levels of spread in the community are decreasing.
5 How is Pittsburg County compared to the rest of the state?
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has developed the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System; a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. This tool offers the public and local elected officials an easy way to recognize each county’s risk level. Pittsburg County is currently labeled as yellow or “low risk” on this alert system. Please see the following link for details as to what encompasses “low risk.”
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated. Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc786/f/oklahomas_low_phase_flyer_english.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.