McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially in the morning. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.