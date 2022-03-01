The Red Cross provides information regarding how Red Cross Month can be celebrated March 23 on Red Cross Giving Day.
1 In addition to helping provide safety and comfort during huge disasters, what does the Red Cross provide on a daily basis in the Oklahoma/Kansas region?
Every day the symbol of the American Red Cross appears in communities across Kansas and Oklahoma as staff and volunteers collect blood, respond to home fires, and teach children and adults safety and preparedness skills.
2 Why is Red Cross Red Cross Month celebrated in March?
In March, the Kansas and Oklahoma region is honoring the people who make its mission possible every day during its annual Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross. Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation ever since.
3 What can someone do to help celebrate Red Cross Month?
Join Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR.On March 23, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.
4 Why are donations regarding the blood supply needed at this time?
Help can't wait during emergencies. The Red Cross blood supply remains incredibly vulnerable — especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed by omicron. It’s critical that individuals schedule a blood or platelet donation immediately to help ensure patients get the care they need as soon as possible. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
As a thank-you, all those who come to give March 1-31 will receive a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, those who come to donate in March will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® in Los Angeles, California. (Terms apply. Visit rcblood.org/team for details.)
5 What is the mission of the American Red Cross?
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
