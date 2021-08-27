McAlester's city charter details recording, codification and printing of city ordinances and resolutions.
1. How does the McAlester City Charter say city ordinances shall be authenticated and recorded?
The City Clerk shall authenticate by signing and shall record in full in a properly indexed book kept for the purpose all ordinances and resolutions adopted by the City Council.
2. When shall city ordinances be codified?
At least every 10 years, the City Council shall provide for the preparation of a general codification of all City ordinances and resolutions having the force and effect of law. The general codification shall be adopted by the Council by ordinance and shall be published, together with this Charter and any amendments thereto, pertinent provisions of the constitution and other laws of the State of Oklahoma, and such codes of technical regulations and other rules and regulations as the Council may specify.
3. What is the compilation called and how is to be made available?
This compilation shall be known and cited officially as the McAlester City Code. Copies of the Code shall be furnished to City officers and shall be made available for purchase by the public at a reasonable price fixed by the Council. The Code shall be placed in libraries, public offices, and on a website or other means of publicly available electronic distribution for free public reference.
4. How does the City Charter address printing of ordinances and resolutions?
The City Council shall cause each ordinance and resolution having the force and effect of law and each amendment to this Charter to be printed promptly following its adoption, and the printed ordinances,resolutions and Charter amendments shall be distributed or sold to the public at reasonable prices as fixed by the Council. The Charter, all Charter amendments, and each ordinance and resolution having the force and effect of law shall be available on a website or other means of publicly available electronic distribution.
5. In what style shall the documents be printed?
Following publication of the first McAlester City Code and at all times thereafter, the ordinances, resolutions and Charter amendments shall be printed in substantially the same style as the code currently in effect and shall be suitable in form for integration therein. The Council shall make such further arrangements as it deems desirable with respect to reproduction and distribution of any current changes in or additions to the provisions of the constitution and other laws of the State of Oklahoma, or the codes of technical regulations and other rules and regulations included in the code.
