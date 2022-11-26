Summit Utilites answers questions about the recent transition from CenterPoint Energy to Summit Utilities, general account information, account management, and billing questions. More information can be found by visiting www.summitutilities.com. Summit will not be charging late fees or issuing disconnects due to this transition.
1 Has my account number changed from what it was with CenterPoint Energy?
Yes, if you were previously a CenterPoint Energy customer, you now have a new account number provided by Summit Utilities. To learn more about this recent change visit MySummitAccount.com.
2 Will I need to re-enroll for online account access?
Yes. Login and manage your natural gas account online, 24/7, by following the route that best fits your situation. To log in or register visit, MySummitAccount.com.
3 Will I need to change my autopay settings if I had it setup with CenterPoint?
No, no action will be needed, and your automatic payments will continue. We will update our billing system with your new account number. Please note: If your monthly automatic payments are set up through your bank’s bill payment service, you will need to update your account information with that service
For customers who pay their bills using their bank’s online bill payment service, you will simply need to update your information with Summit Utilities’ name and address as well as your new account number once you receive your first bill from Summit Utilities.
4 Can I still pay in person or at a kiosk?
Yes. You may continue to pay at the same payment agents you are used to using. Please note that some locations may charge a service fee.
5 Do I need to change anything if I have a business account?
Account number(s) have changed. If you pay your gas bill via automatic bank draft or your bank’s bill paying service, you will need to update your financial institution with your new Summit Utilities account number(s).
If your business account is set up on auto-draft, and if you have fraud filters in place, you may need to notify your bank that a different bank will be requesting payment.
