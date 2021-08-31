The McAlester City Charter outlines procedures for purchases, competitive bidding, and sales.
1. What does the McAlester City Charter say regarding purchases by the city?
The City Manager, subject to any regulations which the Council may prescribe, shall contract for the purchase, or issue purchase authorizations for, all supplies, materials and equipment for the offices, departments and agencies of the City government. Every such contract or purchase exceeding an amount to be established by ordinance, shall require the prior approval of the Council.
The City Manager may also transfer to or between offices, departments and divisions, or sell surplus or obsolete supplies, materials, and equipment, subject to such regulations as the Council may prescribe.
2. How is competitive bidding addressed?
Before the purchase of, or contract for, any supplies, materials, or equipment, or the sale of any surplus or obsolete supplies, materials, or equipment, ample opportunity for competitive bidding, under such regulations and with such exceptions, as the Council may prescribe, shall be given; but the Council shall not except an individual contract, purchase or sale from the requirement of competitive bidding.
3. What if the competitive bidding procedure is bypassed?
A violation of this provision shall be cause for removal of any City employee who knowingly authorized any violation of the City's competitive bidding rules.
4. How does the McAlester City Charter address the sale of property valued at more than $50,000?
The sale of any City property, real or personal, including public utilities, or of any interest therein, except real property held by the City for Economic Development, the value of which is more than $50,000, may be made only:
(1) By authority of an affirmative vote of a majority of the qualified electors of the City who vote on the question of approving or authorizing the sale at an election, or
(2) By authority of a special non-emergency ordinance. Such ordinance shall be published in full in a newspaper of general circulation in the City within ten days after its passage, and shall include a section reading substantially as follows: "Section . This ordinance shall be referred to a vote of the electors of the City if a legal and sufficient referendum petition is properly filed within 30 days after its passage; otherwise it shall go into effect 30 days after its passage.
The sale of an entire public utility may be authorized only as provided in (1) herein above.
5. What about the sale of economic development property?
The sale of City property held for economic Ddevelopment such as Taylor Industrial Park, King Property, and other real property owned or acquired in the future for economic development by the City shall be subject to approval by an affirmative vote of five Councilmen.
