Proposition 6 asks shall Article 3, Section 3.06 of the McAlester City Charter, regarding the sale of city property, be amended. It's among six proposed City Charter changes on the Feb. 8 ballot in the city of McAlester.
1 What is the value of the property involved?
Sale of property valued at more than $100,000.
2 What sort of property does it cover and what does it entail?
The sale of any property, real or personal, including pubic utilities, or any interest therein, except real property held by the city for economic development, the fair market value of which is more than $100,000 may be made only in two ways.
3. What are the two ways such property may be sold?
(1) By authority of an affirmative vote of a majority of qualified electors of the city of McAlester who vote on the question of approving or authorizing the sale or (2) by authority of special non-emergency ordinance.
4 Are there any additional requirements?
Such ordinance shall be published in full in a newspaper of general circulation in the city within 10 days after its passage and shall include a section reading substantially as follows: "Section — This ordinance shall be referred to a vote of electors of the city if a legal and sufficient referendum petition is properly filed within 30 days after its passage; otherwise it shall go into effect 30 days after its passage. The sale of an entire public utility may be authorized only as provided in (1) herein above.
5 What about the sale of economic development property?
The sale of city property such as Taylor Industrial Park or any other real property owned or acquired for economic development, or any other real property owned or acquired for economic development, including all property using funds designated for such purposes shall be subject to approval by an affirmative vote of five council members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.