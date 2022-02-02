Information is provided about Proposition 2 on the Feb. 8 election ballot regarding the McAlester City Charter, which would amend Section 2.02 (a), 2.02 (b) and 2.06 (c) regarding eligibility, terms and composition of city offices.
1 If amended, how would the McAlester City Charter read regarding eligibility to run for the mayor's office?
Only registered voters of the city who are at least 25 years old who have resided in the city at least two years immediately preceding the first day of the filing period shall be qualified for the office of mayor.
2 How would the City Charter read regarding who is qualified to serve as city councilor if the amendment is passed?
Only registered voters of the city who are at least 25 years old, who have resided in the city at least two years immediately preceding the first day of the filing period and who have resided for a period of one year in the respective wards immediately preceding the first day of the filing period, from which they are elected or appointed to fill a vacancy shall be qualified for the offices of councilors from the wards.
3 Could the council require additional qualifications under the amended City Charter?
It states "The council shall not prescribe additional qualifications for the mayor and other councilmen."
4 How would the City Charter read regarding terms in office if the amendment passes?
The terms of office for elected officials shall be four years, elected in accordance with Article 6 provided that for the purpose of transitioning into 2024 to a new general city election date for the office of mayor, and notwithstanding any other provision of this charter, the then currently serving mayor shall serve until a successor is elected and qualifies.
5 How would vacancies be filled on the city council and the mayor's office?
The council, by majority vote of its remaining members, shall fill vacancies in its own membership, including the office of mayor, for the unexpired term within 30 days of the vacancy, provided the unexpired term is less than one year.
Vacated terms of one year or longer require a special election for the purpose of electing a suitable person to fill such vacancy for the remainder of the unexpired term, not less than the period prescribed by state law for notice of an election, no more than 30 days plus said election notice period following declaration of vacancy; all candidates to file upon applications provided for said purpose, and the candidates receiving the greater number of votes to be elected.
If the special election date available is longer than 90 days from the date of vacancy, the council by majority vote of its remaining members, shall fill the vacancy within 30 days of the vacancy in its own membership or office of mayor until the special election can be held and certified.
