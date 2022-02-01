Information is provided regarding proposed changes to the McAlester City Charter that will be on the Feb. 8 election ballot in the city of McAlester.
1 What does Proposition 1 on the proposed McAlester City Charter changes entail?
Proposition 1 regards recall petitions and elections. It states when an initiative petition or referendum has been determined sufficient, the council shall promptly consider the proposed initiative ordinance provided for in Article 2 or reconsider the referred ordinance by voting its repeal.
2 What if the council fails to act ?
If the council fails to adopt a proposed initiative ordinance without any change in substance within 60 days or fails to repeal the referendum ordinance within 30 days after the petition was determined sufficient, it shall present the proposed or referred ordinance to the voters.
3 What does Proposition 1 say regarding the recall of an elected city official?
The council shall promptly order a recall election to be held at the next available election date after the date the recall petition was finally determined sufficient in accordance with state statutes.
4 How is a recall election handled and what is the effect of recall election results?
The recall election shall be an election to fill the office held by the incumbent sought to be recalled. There shall be no primary — any qualified person, including the incumbent, may file as a candidate for the office. The candidate receiving the greatest number of votes in the recall election shall be elected.
If any candidate other than the incumbent is elected, the incumbent shall be recalled from the office effective as of certification of the election results. A candidate thus elected and qualifying shall serve for the unexpired term. If the incumbent is a candidate and receives the greatest number of votes, they shall continue in office without interruption.
5 If an incumbent is defeated in a recall election, are there any restrictions on when the defeated incumbent could again seek an office with the city of McAlester?
Municipal officeholders with the city of McAlester who have been recalled from an office, or who have resigned from from the office when proceedings were pending against them, may not hold an office or position of employment in the city government within three years after their recall or resignation.
