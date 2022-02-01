Harold Hackler, Jr., 58, of McAlester, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at his home. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester. Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the McAlester Expo.