Jessica Gregg provides some information on the local Toastmasters organization.
1. What does Toastmasters do?
Toastmasters is an international professional development designed to help improve leadership, presentation, and public speaking skills. Its mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. Toastmasters International’s local chapter is Ignite McAlester, meeting in McAlester, OK.
2. How do members benefit from Toastmasters?
Members develop their communication skills from participating in a scheduled group meeting. The overall goal of the meeting is to give members and guests the opportunity to speak. There are prepared speeches, table topics and leadership roles. Table topics are when members or guests are randomly selected to answer a question; helping them harness the skill of thinking on their feet. Some leadership roles for volunteers to fill are: Timekeeper, Ah-counter/Grammarian, presenters and evaluators. Each role or speaking opportunity serves a purpose: empowering members to develop communication and leadership skills.
3. What kind of resources are available through the group?
Toastmasters offers assistance through mentorship, real-world experience, speech contests, and Pathways learning modules. Mentors are assigned to new clubs in order to help clubs ensure they are developing effective programs. Mentors can also assist individuals. Real-world experience is provided through regular group meetings and through speech contests. Pathways offers learning 10 paths online that focus on: Dynamic Leadership, Effective Coaching, Innovating Planning, Leadership Development, Motivational Strategies, Persuasive Influence, Presentation Mastery, Strategic Relationships, Team Collaboration, and Visionary Communication.
4. How can someone get involved with Toastmasters? How much is it?
Anyone interested in attending a meeting as a guest can join the Ignite Toastmasters group on the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Eastern Oklahoma State College or the fourth Thursday of the month at noon at The Meeting Place Restaurant. Membership dues are $65.00 for six months and $45.00 for the second six months. For membership applications or questions please reach out to Diana Sturdevant, Vice President of Membership at diana-sturdevant@ouhsc.edu.
5. What else does Toastmasters do for the community?
Ignite Toastmasters currently serves as a professional development group, so our focus is assisting anyone in the community who is looking to improve their leadership and communication skills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.