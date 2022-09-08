Pittsburg County Free Fair Board Secretary Gail Kendrick details the Pittsburg County Free Fair this week.
1. What is this event and when did it start?
Pittsburg County Free Fair was first held in 1910. Our county fair was also the first Free Fair held in the state of Oklahoma.
2. What was the inspiration behind this event?
The Fair board wants to offer an opportunity to our 4-H, FFA, FCCLA members and the citizens of our county a means to experience recognition of their abilities through exhibits representing cultural arts, personal development, segments of production agriculture and livestock production with their project exhibits. Through their projects, these individuals have the opportunity to learn valuable lessons that would include being responsible, how to convert resources into a marketable product and increase awareness of the economic factors relating to their project.
3. What will happen at this event?
There are several activities to enjoy from the Aggie Olympics on Thursday morning to the Livestock Shows on Saturday morning. The Exhibit Hall will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Expo.
Magician Marty Westerman give a FREE performance on Thursday evening beginning at 5:30 in Room 101 of the Expo. He is the opening act for the Talent Show that starts at 6:30 pm. The talent show is open to one and all with categories ranging from 3-year-old through adults. Entry fee of $5 for individual acts and $10 for group acts with all entry fees being paid back to the winners.
The Youth Day activities begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday and includes demonstrations by the McAlester Fire Department and the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department. The participants will also enjoy performances by Mr. Westerman and have the opportunity to visit a petting zoo. This year there is a team of Clydesdale to see.
There are also Judging Contests and a Tractor Driving Contest, held on Thursday and Friday morning for 4-H, FFA and FCCLA members. The Poultry exhibits are always of interest to several fairgoers.
Saturday beings with a rooster crowing contest at 7:30 am. in the poultry barn. Livestock Shows begin with the Swine showing at 8:00 a.m. A magic show will be strolling thru the livestock show spectators on Saturday morning
There are Arts and & Crafts booths, Food and Game vendors and booths that offer information on their services.
4. What impact does this event have on the community?
Through participation of this event, our community will benefit from life skills such as leadership, interaction with others and financial budgeting learned through the many project areas, which will yield better citizens for tomorrow. Last year there were over 1,500 exhibits and judging contest entries by over 367 exhibitors in the youth divisions and 136 exhibits by 50 exhibitors in the open divisions.
5. How can someone get involved?
Entry forms and Fair Catalogs can be pick-up at the OSU Extension Center at 707 West Electric Street in McAlester. Non-Animal entries will be taken on Tuesday, September 6 from Noon to 7:00 p.m. in the Expo. Exhibit areas are not limited to 4-H, FFA or OHCE. There are also Open Class categories for anyone who would like to place items they have made or grown in competition.
