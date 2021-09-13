Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes talks about the Sept. 14 Special Elections.
1 Will voters going to their voting precincts during the Tuesday, Sept. 14, Special Elections in McAlester, Hartshorne and the Quinton School District be required to wear face masks or other personal protective equipment?
Face masks are not required; it will be up to the voter to wear a mask.
2 Are any special steps being taken at the precincts to protect election workers and voters?
We will be sending masks, disinfectants, gloves and hand sanitizers to polling places for poll workers.
3 Who is eligible to vote in the Sept. 14 election?
For the city of McAlester, voters who are registered in Ward 4 are eligible to vote in this election. For the city of Hartshorne, voters who are registered in the municipality of the city of Hartshorne are eligible to vote in this election and for Quinton, voters who are registered in the Quinton School District are eligible to vote in this election.
4 When will the polls be open?
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 14, 2021.
5 When must mail-in absentee ballots be in the hands of election workers? Is any late run to the Post Office expected?
Ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. We check with the post office every election at or around 4 pm on Election Day.
