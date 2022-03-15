Oklahoma's Open Records Act provides definitions of terms included in the Act in Title 51, Section 24A.3 of the Oklahoma State Statutes
1 What does the term "record" mean as defined in the Oklahoma Open Records Act?
Records means all documents, including, but not limited to, any book, paper, photograph, microfilm, data files created or used with computer software, computer tape, disk, record, sound recording, film recording, video record or other material regardless of physical form or characteristic, created by, received by, under the authority of, or coming into the custody, control or possession of public officials, public bodies, or their representatives in connection with the transaction of public business, the expenditure of public funds or the administering of public property.
2 How is the term "public body" defined in the Open Records Act?
"Public body" shall include, but not be limited to, amy office department, board, bureau, commission, agency, trusteeship, authority, council, committee, trust or any entity created by a trust, county, city, village, town, township, district, school district, fair board, court, executive office, advisory group, task force, study group or any subdivision thereof, supported in whole or in part, by public funds or entrusted with the expenditure of public funds, or administering or operating public property, and all committees, or subcommittees thereof.
Except for the records required by Section 24A.4 of this title, public body does not mean judges, justices, the Council on Judicial Complaints, the Legislature or Legislators.
3 What is the definition of "public office" in the Open Records Act?
"Public Office" means the physical location where public bodies conduct business or keep records.
4 How is the term "public officials" defined in the Open Records Act?
"Public Official means any official or employee of any public body defined herein.
5 What is the definition of "law enforcement agency" as used in the Open Records Act?
"Law enforcement agency" means any public body charged with enforcing state or local criminal laws of initiating criminal prosecutions, including, but not limited to, police departments, county sheriffs, the Department of Public Safety, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
