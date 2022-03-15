Oklahoma's Open Records Act addresses access to public records.
1 What does Oklahoma's Open Records Act say in Title 51, Section 24A.5 regarding access to public records by the general public?
All records of public bodies and public officials shall be open to any person for inspection, copying, or mechanical reproduction during regular business hours.
2 How does the Oklahoma Open Records Act say regarding records of receipts and expenditures?
In addition to other records which are kept or maintained, every public body and public official has a specific duty to keep and maintain complete records of the receipt and expenditure of any public funds reflecting all financial and business transactions relating thereto, except that such records may be disposed of as provided by law.
3 Are there exceptions?
The Oklahoma Open Records Act, Sections 24A.1 through 24A.30 of this title does not apply to records specifically required by law to be kept confidential.
4 What are some exceptions?
Records protected by state evidentiary privilege, such as the attorney-client privilege, the work product immunity from discovery and the identity of informer privileges.
5 What is another example of somethings that does not fall under the Open Meetings Act?
Records of what transpired during meetings of a public body lawfully closed to the public such as executive sessions under the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act.
