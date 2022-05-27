The Oklahoma Department of Health gives information on the Salmonella outbreak linked to Jif brand peanut butter that was sold at stores nationwide and what customers should look for if they purchased the product.
1. What does the recall include?
The recall includes several types and sizes of Jif creamy, crunchy and natural peanut butter. The lot numbers included in the recall include 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven numbers.
2. What do I do if I have the recalled peanut butter?
We advise people who find the recalled product in their home to throw it away and wash surfaces and containers that may have touched it using hot, soapy water.
3. What should someone do if they ate the recalled product?
If you or someone in your household consumed the peanut butter, we suggest you monitor for symptoms of Salmonella that include,
Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
Diarrhea persists for more than three days without improving
Bloody diarrhea
Vomiting
Abdominal cramping
Dehydration
Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. These usually start six hours to six days after ingesting the Salmonella bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. Some people including children younger than five, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
If you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed, we encourage you to call your healthcare provide.
4. How do I prevent the spread of illness?
It is very important to mitigate the spread of this illness, especially to friends or other people inside of a household. Individuals who are experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhea should properly wash their hands after using the bathroom, avoid public areas until 24 hours after symptoms have stopped which includes avoiding daycare and school settings, and avoid handling food.
5. Where can I go for more information from Jif?
If you have further questions or want to report adverse reactions visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
