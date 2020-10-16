5 THINGS TO KNOW: Oklahoma Blood Institute Blood Drive and Shelter Donation Drive

McAlester Lions Club Secretary Kathy Crowl provides information about the Oklahoma Blood Institute Blood Drive and Shelter Donation Drive.
1. When and where will the Blood Drive and Shelter Donation Drive be held?
It's from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Saturday, October 17, at St. John's Catholic Church, at 300 E. Washington Ave. in McAlester.
2. Are any local groups involved?
Members of the Lions Club of McAlester and the Rotary Club of McAlester will be there and will help with the shelter donation drive-through.
3. What will they be doing?
They will help unload, so you don't have to get out of your vehicle. Representatives from each shelter will be there.
4. What kind of items are needed for donations?
Needed items include canned and other nonperishable goods, 50-gallon trash bags, toilet paper, personal hygiene items, blankets and personal protection equipment, known as PPEs.
5. How can donors tell who will get their donations?
You can designate which shelter you want to receive your donation: KI BOIS Domestic Violence Shelter, Hope House of McAlester, Good Samaritan Outreach or Youth Emergency Shelter. Information booths will be inside for all four shelters, along with Foster Care and Adoption. Air Med Care, Shared Blessings and more.
