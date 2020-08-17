The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office gives information how the agency's Oklahoma Civil Rights Enforcement Unit operates.
1. What happens when the OCRE receives a complaint?
The OCRE promptly reviews the complaint to determine if it was timely filed and if it states a legal claim that warrants investigation. If it is untimely or fails to state a valid legal claim, the OCRE will issue a notice of dismissal. If the claim is valid, the OCRE sends a copy of the complaint to the accused party. If there is not sufficient evidence to conclude discrimination occurred, all parties will receive notice of dismissal of the complaint. If evidence determines discrimination occurred, the OCRE may issue a notice of the complainant’s right to file suit in state court. Or the OCRE may elect to file its own enforcement action to obtain appropriate relief on behalf of the state of Oklahoma and the victim of discrimination.
2. What is the investigative process?
After a sworn complaint is filed, OCRE assigns an investigator to the case and sends copy of the complaint to the party or parties accused of engaging in discrimination. The accused party is called the “Respondent” and will be required to respond to the allegations and provide evidence supporting its position. The investigator will gather evidence and testimony from the complaining party, the Respondent, and any third parties who may have relevant evidence. After a thorough investigation is completed, OCRE will decide whether there is reasonable cause to believe unlawful discrimination or retaliation occurred.
3. Does filing a complaint start a lawsuit?
No. Filing a complaint initiates an administrative process that must be completed before a lawsuit may be filed. As a result of the administrative investigative process, the OCRE may file a civil enforcement action or may issue to the complainant a “Dismissal and Notice of Right to Sue”.
4. How long does it take to investigate a complaint, and why?
The amount of time required to investigate a complaint depends upon the nature of the complaint, the number of issues involved, the complexity of the issues, the degree of participation and cooperation of the parties and various additional factors, including but not limited to the existing caseload of the investigator. Each complaint is different and investigated accordingly. The OCRE works as diligently as possible to complete the investigation promptly.
5. How to file a complaint.
Submit Complaints To:
The Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General, Office of Civil Rights Enforcement
Oklahoma City Office
313 NE 21st Street
Oklahoma City, Okla. 73105
Office: (405) 521-3921
Fax: (405) 521-6246
Email: ocre.complaints@oag.ok.gov
Tulsa Office
15 W. 6th Street, Suite 1000
Tulsa, Okla. 74119
Office: (918) 581-2342
Fax: (918) 938-6348
Email: ocre.complaints@oag.ok.gov
