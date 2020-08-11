The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office answers questions related to the recent Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma and the proposed framework negotiations with the Five Tribes.
1 Will people living in the reservation still have protection from criminals?
Yes. No person in Oklahoma — whether they are a member of a federally-recognized tribe or not—is above the law. Crimes cannot be committed with impunity. As a general matter, tribal members who commit crimes will be subject to federal or tribal prosecution, and non-Indians will remain subject to state prosecution.
2 What does the proposed framework between tribes do?
On its own, the framework does not do anything. The document released on July 16, 2020, proposes a set of principles to guide our engagement with Congress as it considers legislation in response to the Supreme Court’s recent decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma. The framework would support seeking to restore state jurisdiction called into question by the Supreme Court’s ruling while reaffirming the Five Tribes’ boundaries and jurisdiction—all in the interest of promoting public safety and economic prosperity on reservations and throughout Oklahoma. In no way does the Attorney General seek to undermine the Tribes’ sovereign governments or the boundaries McGirt v. Oklahoma affirmed.
3 What about property rights? Will they be affected by this, including mineral interests?
Neither McGirt v. Oklahoma nor the framework would have any effect on property rights. As intended by the framework, mineral interests would remain subject to the same laws as governed prior to McGirt v. Oklahoma. We appreciate the Tribes’ partnership and collaboration with us on this matter so important to Oklahoma’s general economy
4 Will this agreement undermine the State’s sovereign rights or the Tribes’ sovereign rights?
No. The intent of the framework is to not undermine state or tribal sovereignty; rather, the agreement says its purposes are “enhancing and clarifying respective state and tribal jurisdiction, both criminal and civil, without limiting the jurisdiction or immunities of either the State or any Nation.”
5 Why is this up to Congress?
Congress has the power to decide the rules for tribal members on reservations. As the Supreme Court said in McGirt v. Oklahoma, Congress has “no shortage of tools” to change how federal law applies on Indian reservations. On issues about criminal jurisdiction, only Congress can change the federal law that says the federal government has sole jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes committed by tribal members. Agreements between the State and the Tribes cannot change this rule and other similar laws— only Congress can do that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.