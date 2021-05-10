The McAlester City Charter addresses what will happen with city officials and employees if voters make changes to the document.
1. What will happen with current city officials and city employees if the McAlester City Charter is changed or amended?
When a new Charter goes into effect, the Mayor and other Councilmen under the previous Charter shall remain in office and be respectively Mayor and Councilmen of their respective wards, as the case may be, and shall continue in office until their respective terms expire.
2. What would be the status with members of city boards and commissions?
All other City officers and employees under the previous Charter, including members of boards and commissions, shall continue in their respective offices and positions of employment under this Charter until their respective terms expire or until their services are terminated in accordance with the provisions of this Charter and ordinances relating to the creation, change, and abolition of offices and removal of officers and employees, as the case may be.
3. Would existing city ordinances be affected?
All ordinances, insofar as they are not inconsistent with this Charter, shall continue in effect until they are repealed or until they expire by their own limitations.
4. How would changes to the existing City Charter or adoption of a new Charter affect pending actions and proceedings?
The adoption of this Charter shall not abate or otherwise affect any action or proceeding, civil or criminal, pending when it takes effect, brought by or against the municipality or any office, department, division, agency, or officer thereof.
5. What if the courts find a section or part of the City Charter to be invalid?
If a court of competent jurisdiction holds any section or part of this Charter invalid, such holding shall not affect the remainder of this Charter nor the context in which such section or part so held invalid may appear, except to the extent that an entire section or part may be inseparably connected in meaning and effect with that section or part.
If a court of competent jurisdiction holds a part of this Charter invalid, or if a change in the State Constitution or Law renders a part of this Charter invalid or inapplicable, the Council, by ordinance, may take such appropriate action as will enable the City government to function properly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.