Renee Malcolm, of Buds Craft Cannabis, and Pittsburg County Animal Shelter Office Manager Lloyd Staton talk about the special Adopt a Pet event at the shelter.
1 When and where is the special Adopt a Pet event being held?
It's from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester, south of the Pittsburg County Jail.
2 What fees will be in place to adopt a dog or cat during the day-long event?
Renee Malcolm: None. We at Buds Craft Cannabis are paying for and sponsoring Adopt a Pet. There is no cost to the public. It's all on us. It's just something we do.
3 What does it include for the animals being adopted?
It includes adoption fees, microchipping, flea and tick treatment, shots and spaying or neutering.
4 What is the procedure to enter the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter for the Adopt a Pet event and are there any requirements beyond the city's ordinance mandating masks or other protective face coverings be worn in public settings or places of public accommodation where physical distancing cannot be maintained?
Lloyd Staton: Face coverings are required. If they don't have one, we'll have them. We will be doing temperature checks. We've been doing it (allowing entry to the animal shelter) by appointment, but if they will call and let us know when they're here, we will wave them in. We want people to stay in their vehicles. We will wave them in when it's their turn. We will taken in two at a time. The phone number is 918-423-7803.
5 Are there plenty of animals available and can those who adopt a dog or cat during the Wednesday Adopt a Pet event take their new pet home with them when they leave the shelter that day?
Both dogs and cats, we have plenty available. All dogs may not be ready by Wednesday. They may have to wait a week or so on some dogs so the dog can have the spaying or neutering surgery. Those who adopt cats can take them home Wednesday, because we have intake and outtake rooms for cats and those in the outtake room are ready for adoption.
