Oklahoma Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax offers information on using the election board's new "wizard" for voter regisitration.
1 When is the deadline to vote in the statewide June 30 Oklahoma Primary Election, which also includes primaries for county offices and two runoff elections for the McAlester City Council?
The deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration for Oklahoma’s Primary Election is Friday, June 5.
2 Is there a new way to obtain and complete a Voter Registration Application?
The State Election Board’s new voter registration “wizard” makes it easier than ever to complete a Voter Registration Application. The “wizard” is designed to simplify the registration process. Applicants who use the "wizard" will also receive a transaction code they can use to check the status of the application with their County Election Board.
3 Is there a way to complete a Voter Registration Application online?
The new voter registration "wizard" allows you to complete your application online, then print, sign and mail the application to your County Election Board. By using the State Election Board’s website to fill out your application, you can be certain your personal information is safe and secure.
4 How can a voter access the voter registration "wizard"?
Voters can access the voter registration “wizard” through the OK Voter Portal.
5 Are there other ways to register to vote?
In addition to the voter registration "wizard," applicants can download a Voter Registration Application from the State Election Board's website. Current voters can update their voter registration address online using the OK Voter Portal, if the new address is in the same county. Voters can also get a paper voter registration application from their county election board or at a voter registration agency, such as a tag agency.
Voter registration applications must be received by the Election Board or postmarked no later than Friday, June 5. Visit the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov for more information.
