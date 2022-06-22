The Pittsburg County Election Board provides information regarding early voting for the upcoming June 28 Primary Election.
1 When is early voting in advance of the June 28 Primary?
It begins Thursday and Friday, June 23-24, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and continues on Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
2 Where do voters cast their early in-person absentee ballots for the June 28 Primary Election?
Early voting is available at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101.
3 Who can vote by early in-person absentee ballot?
Early voting is open to all voters.
4 Does a voter need a reason or excuse to vote by in-person absentee ballot?
You do not have to provide a reason or excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the County Election Board or State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.
5 What political parties have candidates on the June 28 ballot?
Republicans and Democrats have candidates on the June 28 ballot. Independents are allowed to vote on the Democrat ballot. They don’t have an independent candidate on their own ballot, but they can vote on the Democrat ballot. Anyone with questions can contact the Pittsburg County Election Board by phone at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov. Voting precincts are set to be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the June 28 Primary Election Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.