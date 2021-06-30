5 THINGS TO KNOW: More on the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival finale set for Saturday

Organizers detail the finale of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival free concert series set to start at 5 p.m. Saturday on Choctaw Avenue in McAlester.
1. Who is the headliner?
Band of Heathens, an American rock and roll band from Austin, Texas originally formed by Colin Brooks, Ed Jurdi and Gordy Quist in 2005. The group shared billing with Elvis Costello during an appearance of Public Television's iconic, long-running iconic series, "Austin City Limits."'
2. What's on the docket for the finale?
Vendors open at 5 p.m., Isaac McClung starts at 6 p.m., Joshua Hass plays at 7 p.m., and Band of Heathens plays at 9 p.m. Josh Hass will be joined by Joey Clark on lead guitar, with Clark's son, Conner, and Micky Lloyd rounding out the band playing "anything from Bob Seeger to Jason Isbell to Midland."
3. What else is available at the festival and where is it?
Food trucks, coffee shops and bars provide food and drinks and a special beer garden will be set up outside under a tent. The event takes place along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street.
4. Is it really free and who are sponsors?
Yes, admission is free — with VIP passes available to purchase. Sponsors include Prairie Artisan Ales, Wagner and Lynch law firm, Auld Family Dentistry, The Yardbird at 1896, Sam Wampler Freedom Ford, First Realty, Bud's Craft Cannabis, Happy Design Co., First National Bank, AmericInn, Kennedy Eye Care, Josh Hash Insurance, Wav 11, Vyve Broadband, K101 Rock 105.1 McAlester Radio, and Oklahoma Shirt Co.
5. Where can I find more information?
Anyone can email questions to hello@dancingrabbit.live. You can also check out the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dancingrabbitmusic and the officials website at https://dancingrabbit.live/.
