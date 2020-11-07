5 THINGS TO KNOW: More on the Choctaw Nation High School Virtual Career Expo

The Choctaw Nation gives information about an upcoming virtual event for high school students being held November 18.
1. What is the Virtual Expo Career Expo?
The Virtual Career Expo will be held on Nov. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. and will deliver career exploration experiences for all high school students residing within the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s 10.5 counties and to all Choctaw tribal members currently enrolled in high school and living across the U.S.
The event is designed to provide key experiences required by the ICAP legislated high school graduation requirements for Oklahoma students. The live-virtual event will involve approximately 50 vendors including business and industry representatives and colleges/training facilities.
2. Why should high school students attend?
Hear nationally known motivational speaker Amberly Snyder. Explore multiple career options that are relevant to your interests and available within southeast Oklahoma through interactive virtual presentations from employers, subject-matter experts, training providers, and schools. Meet key ICAP graduation requirements (Oklahoma students). Interact with employers to learn about the career opportunities they offer and how to gain the skills and knowledge required for employment. Engage with technology center and college representatives who can offer guidance on how to access needed education and training that leads to your desired career. Learn about financial aid opportunities. Be inspired to reach your career goals and dreams.
3. How can students register?
High School students can register at www.regpack.com/reg/templates/build/?g_id=100905917.
4. Who should register here?
Home school students whose high school will not be participating as a whole (please check with your school counselor prior to registration), parents, educators, and education support agency persons. Schools can register as a whole by emailing Deidre Inselman at dinselman@mcalesternews.com
5. How will students access the event?
Students will access the event through the Whova app where they will select sessions matching their interests to create individualized agendas and where they will have access to their favorite sessions and abundant resources.
Career sectors: Allied Health, energy, engineering/aerospace, construction/architecture, law enforcement/public safety, and hospitality/tourism.
