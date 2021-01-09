The Oklahoma State Department of Health gives information on how Oklahomans can use the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduler and what to expect during the process.
1. What is the Vaccine Scheduler Portal?
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) established the Vaccine Scheduler Portal earlier this week to notify Oklahomans when they’re eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and provide more information on how to schedule an appointment when it becomes available to them. While the portal has been open for Oklahomans to register and provide their contact information since Jan. 5, appointment scheduling opened Jan. 7. The Vaccine Scheduler Portal is a tool to help notify eligible Oklahomans when and where they can receive the vaccine when an appointment is available to them.
2. Who is eligible to use the portal?
All Oklahomans are able to pre-register and enter their contact information right now. However, only Oklahomans who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the state’s priority phase plan will be able to use the portal to schedule their vaccine appointment at this time. Individuals who are 65 or more years of age, healthcare workers and/or first responders will be eligible to schedule vaccine appointments starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 7.
3. How does the registration process work?
Oklahomans who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will have to visit www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. During the registration process, Oklahomans will be asked to enter basic contact information, including an email address, and complete a brief questionnaire regarding their medical history. Oklahomans will be asked questions about their occupation, status, and health to see what phase the resident falls under the state's vaccination plan before being asked for identifying information. Although the questionnaire will ask if the person has health insurance, it is not required to receive the vaccine.
If a person falls under the current phase, they will be directed to an online scheduler. If a person does not fall under the current phase, an email will be sent saying what phase the person falls under and that an email will be sent when scheduling is available.
According to OSDH, appointments are only open for doses the agency has on hand for the current week. The state learns each Tuesday how many doses will be received for the following week, so advance scheduling is not currently possible. According to the portal, local vaccination PODS” or Points of Dispensing Sites include the Pittsburg, Latimer, and Hughes County Health Departments, the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester, and the Hughes County Expo Center in Holdenville.
4. Who is eligible for vaccination in Phase 2?
Only Oklahomans who are 65+, healthcare workers and/or first responders will be able to schedule appointments. As our state advances in our phased approach to vaccine distribution, the system will notify and allow individuals in additional priority groups and phases the opportunity to schedule their appointment. Please note that eligibility also doesn’t mean you’ll be able to receive an appointment right away. Appointment availability will depend on vaccine supply in each county, which changes from week to week as the state receives more vaccine doses from the federal government.
5. Where can Oklahoma residents receive the latest updates on the states' vaccination plan?
For up-to-date, detailed information about the vaccine distribution plan and the priority populations included in each phase, please visit oklahoma.gov/COVID19 or call 2-1-1. In addition, for updates on Oklahoma’s vaccine distribution progress, follow OSDH on social media:
On Facebook: facebook.com/OklahomaHealth
On Twitter: @HealthyOklahoma and @OKVaccine
On Instagram: @HealthyOklahoma
