The Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce outlines how a House bill filed by a state legislator becomes law in Oklahoma. A similar procedure would be followed by a Senate bill, with the order of consideration reversed.
1. What is the first step in seeing a House bill become law?
A member of the state House of Representatives files the bill, which is given a first and second reading, then referenced to the appropriate committee, which consists of fellow House members.
2. What happens in the committee?
Committee members can hold hearings on a filed bill. If it passes out of committee, it is placed on the House Calendar and is subject to being debated and having amendments added by other House members. The resulting document is given a third reading and is then voted on by the entire House membership.
If the bill passes, it will be sent to the Senate. If it fails, it could receive no more consideration during the session. Or, it could go back to committee for more study.
3. What happens if the bill is passed by the House and sent on to the Senate?
It will be given a first and second reading by the Senate and then referenced to the appropriate Senate committee, where Senate committee hearings will be held. Following a Senate committee report, it will be placed on the Senate Calendar.
4. What is the next action by the Senate?
The bill can be heard and debated by the entire Senate, and will be given a third Senate reading. The Senate will then vote on final passage of the bill. If the bill passes both houses in identical form, it can be sent to the governor for the governor's signature.
If it doesn't pass, it could go back to the Senate Committee or it could receive no more consideration during the current session.
If the bill passes the Senate in a different form because Senate amendments were added, it returns to the House. The House could accept the Senate's changes and send the enrolled bill to the governor's office.
Should the House reject the changes, the bill might be sent to a conference committee consisting of both House and Senate members. The conference committee could then try to work out and differences between the House and Senate regarding the bill .
If the House and Senate joint conference committee proves successful in reaching an agreement regarding the differences in the bill, the conference committee report would be sent to both houses.
If they both accept it, the compromise bill would be enrolled and sent to the governor's office.
5. What is the final step?
The bill becomes law when the governor signs it. If the governor fails to sign the bill, or if the governor vetoes it, the bill could still become law by the legislature overriding the veto by a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate.
