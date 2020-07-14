The Oklahoma Department of Health explains what contact tracing is and how it is used to to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 and other infections diseases.
1 What is contact tracing?
Contact tracing is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and helps keep you, your family, and your community safe. Contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious disease. In general, contact tracing involves identifying people who have an infectious disease (cases) and people who they came in contact with (contacts) and working with them to interrupt disease spread. This includes asking people with COVID-19 to isolate and their contacts to quarantine at home voluntarily.
2 What does contact tracing for COVID-19 typically involve?
Interviewing people with COVID-19 to identify everyone they had close contact with during the time they may have been infectious, notifying contacts of their potential exposure, referring contacts for testing, monitoring contacts for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and connecting contacts with services they might need during the self-quarantine period. To prevent the further spread of disease, people who had contact with someone with COVID-19 are encouraged to stay home and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others until 14 days after their last exposure to a person with COVID-19. Contacts should monitor themselves by checking their temperature twice daily and watching for symptoms of COVID-19.
3 What are the steps used for contact tracing?
Generally, contact tracing includes the following steps: Case investigation: Public health staff work with a patient to help them recall everyone they have had close contact with during the time they may have been infectious. Contact tracing: Public health staff begin contact tracing by notifying exposed people (contacts) of their potential exposure as rapidly and sensitively as possible, not revealing the infected patient’s identity. Contact support: Contacts are provided with education, information, and support to help them understand their risk, what they should do to separate themselves from others who are not exposed, and how to monitor themselves for illness. In addition, they are informed of the possibility that they could spread the infection to others even if they do not feel ill. Self-quarantine: Contacts are encouraged to stay home, monitor their health, and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others until 14 days after their last exposure to the infected patient, in case they also become ill.
4 What can a person diagnosed with COVID-19 can expect to happen during contact tracing?
If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may call you to check-in on your health, discuss who you’ve been in contact with, and ask where you spent time while you may have been infectious and able to spread COVID-19 to others. You will also be asked to stay at home and self-isolate, if you are not doing so already. Your name will not be revealed to those you may have exposed, even if they ask.
5 What can a close contact expect?
If you have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, a public health worker might contact you to inform you that you’ve been exposed to COVID-19. You should stay at home and self-quarantine for 14 days, starting from the last day you were possibly exposed to COVID-19. The public health worker will help identify the dates of your self-quarantine. They can also provide resources about COVID-19 testing in your area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.