Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes talks about the absentee ballot application process and deadline for the upcoming school bond elections.
1. How much time is left for registered voters to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them in time for the Feb. 9 school bond elections?
Absentee ballot applications must be received by the Pittsburg County Election Board no later than Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, to be processed in time for the Feb. 9 school bond elections.
2. What school districts will be holding school bond elections on Feb. 9 and will there be any school board candidates on the ballot?
McAlester, Haileyville and Quinton are having school bond elections. No school board candidates are the Feb. 9 ballot. On April 6 there will be school board elections in the Haywood and McAlester school districts.
3. How can voters apply for a mail-in absentee ballot for the Feb. 9 elections and how do they obtain an absentee ballot application?
To get an application, they can go online at www.elections.gov, or they can call us and have us mail them one or they can come by the office.
Absentee voters may apply at in-person at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office or may send applications by mail, fax or email. An online version of the form may be filled out and submitted electronically at www.elections.ok.gov. Any registered voter eligible to vote in the election may vote by absentee ballot without stating a reason.
4. How can some absentee voters activate special conditions?
Registered voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated individuals who can't be left unattended may apply for absentee ballots only by mail, fax, email, online or via an agent who is at least 16 and who is not employed or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to anyone whose name is on the ballot.
Also, registered voters who are confined to nursing homes in the county may apply by mail, by fax, by email, online or via an agent who is at least 16 and who is not employed by or related within the third degree consanguinity to anybody whose name is on the ballot.
Military personnel, Pittsburg County residents living overseas, and the spouses and dependents of each group my apply only by mail, by fax or email. For more information and instructions, military and overseas voters may visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website at www.fva.gov/oklahoma.
5. How can more information be obtained?
For more information contact the Pittsburg County Election Board at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101; McAlester, OK 74501. The telephone number is 918 423-3877; email is pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov and the election board's fax number is 918-423-7088.
