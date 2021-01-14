The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Pittsburg County Health Department released updated information regarding the state's Vaccine Scheduler Portal, which most people are required to use to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination. The state is currently in Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout. Some frequently-asked questions are answered below.
1. What is the Vaccine Scheduler Portal?
The Vaccine Scheduler Portal is an online scheduling tool to help Oklahomans determine when they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and help them schedule an appointment when it is their turn for a vaccination.
2. How can I access the Vaccine Scheduler Portal?
You can access the portal using your computer or mobile phone at http://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/.
3. What if I don't have access to the internet or a mobile device?
If you can’t access the internet or need assistance accessing the portal, we recommend you ask a family member or friend to assist you with the registration process.
If you prefer to use a phone, you can check your vaccine eligibility via phone.
Call your local county health department or 211 to determine if you’re eligible for an appointment. The Pittsburg County Health Department can be contacted by phone at 918 423-1267.
We strongly encourage Oklahomans to use the portal if they are able, for a quicker, more efficient registration.
4. Who can register right now?
Anyone is able to pre-register and enter their information. However, only Oklahoma residents who are 65 years of age or older, as well as healthcare workers and first responders will be able to schedule appointments in the system at this time as Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout is underway.
5. What's the difference between preregistration and scheduling an appointment?
Preregistration allows anyone in Oklahoma to register their contact information with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and indicate that they would like to be notified when the vaccine is available to them.
After you enter your information, if you’re eligible to receive the vaccine, you will receive an email with instructions on how to schedule your appointment.
