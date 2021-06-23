The McAlester City Charter addresses the powers of the city.
1. Does the McAlester City Charter have a preamble that's related to the powers it confers on the city?
Yes. It reads: We the people of the City of McAlester of Pittsburg County, under the constitution and laws of the State of Oklahoma, in order to secure the
benefits of local self-government and to provide for an honest and accountable Council-Manager government do hereby adopt this Charter and confer upon the City the following powers, subject to the following restrictions, and prescribed by the following procedures and governmental structure.
By this action, we secure the benefits of home rule and affirm the values of representative democracy, professional management, strong political leadership, citizen participation, and regional cooperation.
2. What powers does the city of McAlester have according to the City Charter?
The City shall have all powers possible for a city to have under the constitution and laws of the State of Oklahoma as fully and completely as though they were specifically enumerated in this Charter.
3. Does mentioning specific powers place a limit on what's granted in the City Charter?
The specific mention of particular powers in the Charter shall not be construed as limiting in any way the general power granted in this article.
4. How should the powers of the city be construed, based on the City Charter?
The powers of the City under this Charter shall be construed liberally in favor of the City, and the specific mention of particular powers in the Charter shall not be construed as limiting in any way the general power granted in this article.
5. What does the City Charter say about intergovernmental relations?
The City may participate by contract or otherwise with any governmental entity of the State of Oklahoma or any other state or states or the United States in the performance of any activity which one or more of such entities has the authority to undertake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.