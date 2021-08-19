McAlester's City Charter addresses emergency ordinances.
1. When can the city council enact an emergency ordinance?
To meet a public emergency affecting life, health, property or the public peace, the City Council may adopt one or more emergency ordinances.
2. Are there any prohibitions of how emergency ordinances may be used?
Such ordinances may not levy taxes, grant, renew or extend a franchise, regulate the rate charged by any public utility for its services or authorize the borrowing of money except as provided by State Law.
3. What are the requirements for introducing an emergency ordinance?
An emergency ordinance shall be introduced in the form and manner prescribed for ordinances generally, except that it shall be plainly designated as an emergency ordinance and shall contain, after the enacting clause, a declaration stating that an emergency exists and describing it in clear and specific terms.
4. How is voting conducted on an emergency ordinance?
The question of the emergency must be voted on separately and approved by the affirmative vote of at least five members of the City Council. An emergency ordinance may be adopted with or without amendment or rejected at the meeting at which it is introduced, but the affirmative vote of at least five members shall be required for adoption.
5. After an emergency ordinance is passed by the city council, when does it go into effect?
After its adoption, the ordinance shall be published and printed as prescribed for other adopted ordinances. It shall become effective upon adoption or at such later time as it may specify. An emergency ordinance may be repealed by adoption of a repealing ordinance in the same manner specified in this section for adoption of emergency ordinances.
