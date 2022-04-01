Lacey Sudderth, assistant manager at McAlester Public Library, details a free tax filing resource available at the library.
1. What is the name of the event and why is it important?
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide professionals volunteer their time at the McAlester Public Library to help anyone needing tax help for free every Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until April 11.
2. How will this event help people file their taxes?
Whether in-person or virtually, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide team will help you get every tax credit and deduction you've earned, free of charge.
3. Do I need to bring anything with me?
Yes, you will need your income information and your Federal 1040 tax form and your state tax form 511, both are available here at the library.
4. What kind of resources will be available at the event?
IRS-certified free tax help.
5. How else does the library help with tax filing resources?
The library provides free federal tax forms and instruction booklets and our business center offers printing services for most of your other tax form needs.
