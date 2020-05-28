McAlester Public Library Head Librarian Ellen Barlow talks about how the library is currently operating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 What is the current operating status of the McAlester Public Library?
We are currently in Phase II of reopening library service. Though our doors are closed to the public we are now offering curbside service. We will provide checkout service of materials with limited copying and faxing service as well.2 How will curbside pickup work?
Curbside orders work one of two ways, by phone or online.
When ordering by phone, have your library card available and your order ready. Not sure of the title or author? A helpful staff member will assist you with suggestions. Call 918-426-0930 to place your order.
If ordering online go to www.oklibrary.net and login by entering your library card number as User ID, starting with 2079200. Then enter your 4-digit pin number. If you don’t have a pin number, please call the library for your number. Choose your location library for pickup. Now you are ready to browse and select your items. When placing items on hold via the website, some items may take longer to receive if not available in the McAlester Library.
If you have copying or faxing service, please call and we will be happy to assist you.
Please feel free to call us if you are having difficulty or have questions. Staff is willing, eager and trained to help walk you through the process.3 How will patrons know when their pickup is ready?
All orders will be expedited as quickly as possible. When your order is filled you will be contacted by phone to arrange a time for pickup. Curbside service is at 401 N. 2nd St. in the downstairs parking lot. Remain in your car and a staff member will come to your passenger window.
Copy and fax services pickup can be arranged for pickup at the west entrance on the upper level.
We are practicing social distancing and ask that you allow us present your order as safely and quickly as possible. 4 What are the current operating hours for the library and how long will those operating hours be in place?
Our current operating hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Extending our hours of operation has not yet been determined. 5 Is there a target date for the library to begin opening to the public and allowing the public inside again? If so when, and if not, how will it be determined?
At this time we have a tentative plan of opening our doors the second week of June with limited occupancy and duration of visit. The exact date will be determined by administration and the Southeastern Library Board, which will evaluate current COVID-19 statistics. We will post all updates via McAlester News Capital and social media with updates and changes. The staff and management of the McAlester Library are dedicated to the service of our customers and look forward to serving you to the best of our ability during this unprecedented time.
